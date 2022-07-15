Months ago, I received a complimentary email from Betty Coiner, a Highlands County resident who said she doesn’t really fish, but she reads my column and enjoys it nonetheless. It’s always nice to hear from my readers – to know that someone liked or didn’t like my column, but in Betty’s case, she just happened to mention that she was 99 years old, and that she would turn 100 on July 16th, 2022.
So, in honor of Betty’s 100th birthday, I’d like to dedicate this column to her.
What was Fishing Like 100 Years Ago?
As the old adage goes, “Give a man a fish, and he’ll eat for a day. Teach a man how to fish, and he’ll eat for a lifetime.”
The last hundred years has brought about tremendous changes in every facet of our lives. From a horse and buggy to automobiles, airplanes, jets and rockets. There isn’t an area of our daily lives that hasn’t changed dramatically. And that includes fishing.
I can remember stories from my grandfather, who was born just before the turn of the 19th century, in 1888. By 1922, he had started a family, and had one child, my father, born in 1920.
Gramps wasn’t much of a fisherman, but to hear him tell it, people typically went fishing more for the food that it provided than the sport we think of today. In his mind, “it was a waste of time, and you had to be lucky to even catch a fish! “
This was the “Roaring Twenties,” 100 years ago, and many people were still celebrating our victory in World War One, four years earlier on November 11th, 1918 when German surrendered. Most people were still poor by our standards, but still enjoying the new-found prosperity in post-war America.
But money was still tight, and for a young father to spend “rent-money” or “food-money” on fishing tackle, was virtually unheard of. Like many other young men of that age, he had inherited an old fishing rod from his father, my great-grandfather, along with some assorted hooks and old fishing line.
The fishing rod was an old, six-foot bamboo rod, that had likely been broken a couple times and shortened from it’s original 10’ length. There were a few machined, casting style reels available in 1922, but none that my grandfather could afford.
A few of the hooks were dressed out with chicken feathers, and bobbers, carved out of the cork from wine bottles, along with nylon fishing line were typically tied to the end of the pole.
Bait choices were usually freshly dug worms, crickets or small minnows.
Artificial lures, or “plugs” as they were called in those days were few and far between. My grandfather had one that he claimed his fathers, father had carved from an old broom stick. It had one single hook, face-up, which was fastened to the “popper style” plug with sewing thread. It was painted black.
A day of fishing for most men meant they were out of work, or the family needed food. Few had the luxuries we have today allowing them to go fishing on the weekends.
And boats were out of the question, unless you happened to grow up by the sea, or a large inland lake and your family business was fishing.
It’s hard for me to imagine what it must have been like. For me, and many other men and women, fishing is a big part of our lives. It always has been and always will be.
For my grandfather, it didn’t mean much at all.
In my newest book, “Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga,” I start the book by re-telling the story of George Perry, a 22-year-old Georgia farmer who caught the world record largemouth bass in Lake Powell in 1932.
He and his partner took turns fishing with the only lure he owned, a Creek Chub Minnow, when he hooked into the biggest bass of all time.
After getting the huge bass weighed, and certifying the weight, young George to the bass home and ate it!
Happy 100th Birthday Betty!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie and daughter Amy.