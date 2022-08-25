Main Photo

Justin Lower lost his PGA Tour card in brutal fashion when he three-putted from 60 feet on the final hole of the regular season. Thanks to LIV Golf, he might be getting it back.

ATLANTA — Justin Lower lost his PGA Tour card in brutal fashion in the final tournament of the regular season. Needing a par on the final hole to finish among the top 125, Lower ran his 60-footer some 6 feet by and missed for a three-putt bogey.

He finished at No. 127 and was in tears when he said, “It sucks to come up this short.”

