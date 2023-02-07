Main Photo

Justin Rose, of England, poses for a photograph with the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

 GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ/AP PHOTO

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year.

His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.

