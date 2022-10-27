Main Photo

Justin Thomas says his coolest memory of the year was facing Max Scherzer right before the lockout ended. He struck out on three pitches.

 AP FILE PHOTO

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Aside from hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, perhaps the coolest memory of the year for PGA champion Justin Thomas can be described by the strictest standard as a failure.

Two weeks before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Thomas took batting practice at a Cressey Sports Performance facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It lasted all of three pitches, and Thomas never came close to making contact.

