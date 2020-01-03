KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas is making his fifth straight start to a new year at Kapalua, a current streak matched only by Dustin Johnson and a reminder that he has made winning a habit on the PGA Tour.
Thomas, still only 26, already has won 11 times in five years. That includes a major at the PGA Championship, a World Golf Championship at Firestone, two FedEx Cup playoff events and four victories on the Asian swing. He has won a FedEx Cup and reached No. 1 in the world.
And he doesn’t feel as though it’s enough.
“I’m disappointed I haven’t achieved more, to be honest,” he said at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which starts Thursday on the refined Plantation Course. “I shouldn’t say disappointed. I’m obviously pleased with my career thus far, but I feel like I could have and should won a lot more tournaments — and definitely should have contended and won some more majors. So that’s just my opinion.”
It’s more of a typical outlook among the elite in golf. Nothing is ever enough.