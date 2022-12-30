Main Photo

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, left, applauds as quarterback KJ Jefferson, center, and defensive back Simeon Blair (15) attempt to hoist overhead the trophy following the team's win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP PHOTO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman admitted he was exhausted after more than four hours of football. Who could blame him after the Razorbacks and Kansas combined for 108 points?

KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night.

