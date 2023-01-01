YE AP Female Athlete of the Year

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after breaking the world record in the 1500-meter freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto on Oct. 29, 2022. The American swimmer turned in another stellar performance at the world championships, set a pair of world records, and capped 2022 as The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year by a panel of 40 sports writers and editors from news outlets across the country.

 FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP, FILE

A change of scenery worked out just fine for Katie Ledecky.

Shifting coasts and coaches after last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, the American swimmer turned in another stellar performance at the world championships, set a pair of world records and capped 2022 as The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year, selected by a panel of 40 sports writers and editors from news outlets across the country.

