Ireland's Katie Taylor (pictured) and Claressa Shields have used their Olympic success as a springboard into the pro ranks — headlining cards, selling out big arenas and garnering more media attention to help push the women's game into the mainstream. 

LONDON — Katie Taylor had Olympic dreams long before she became one of the faces of women's professional boxing.

The Irish fighter won a gold medal at the 2012 London Games, setting her on course for a hugely successful pro career.

