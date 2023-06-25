Main Photo

Denny McCarthy tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy shared the Travelers Championship lead Friday at a tournament-record 15-under 125.

McCarthy followed his first-round 60 with a 65 in the morning at TPC River Highlands. A few hours later, Bradley shot a 63 to go with his opening 62.

