Kentucky Derby winner Mage looks around after arriving at Pimlico Race Course early Sunday, May 14, 2023 to prepare for this weekend's Preakness Stakes.

 JERRY JACKSON/THE BALTIMORE SUN VIA AP

HALETHORPE, Md. — Kentucky Derby winner Mage is facing a fresh set of horses in the Preakness in a situation not seen in more than half a century, and he's the early favorite to beat them.

Mage was installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite at the post position draw Monday. He’s the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of the Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby.

