Main Photo

Florida coach Billy Napier, front right, and quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) watch from the sideline.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Anthony Richardson dazzled a packed Swamp in Florida’s season opener, delivering more feel-good moments than anyone honestly could have expected.

Long runs, precise throws, broken tackles, clutch plays, a whirly-bird 2-point conversation, the go-ahead touchdown. It was a breakout performance for a hometown kid who’s suddenly become one of the hottest players in college football.

