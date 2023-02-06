LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Cason Wallace scored 20 points, Jacob Toppin had a double-double and Kentucky never trailed in a 72-67 victory over Florida on Saturday night.

Wallace made 7 of 10 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for the Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC). Toppin scored 17 on 8-of-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. CJ Fredrick hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. Oscar Tshiebwe totaled four points and 15 rebounds before fouling out. He made only 2 of 14 shots.

