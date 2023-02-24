Main Photo

Kentucky guard Cason Wallace (22) drives against Florida guard Niels Lane (4).

 ALAN YOUNGBLOOD/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points, Jacob Toppin had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kentucky beat Florida 82-74 on Wednesday night for its third straight victory.

Toppin closed a 15-4 run with a 3-pointer and fast-break dunk to give Kentucky a 74-63 lead with 3:43 left. But Florida scored the next nine points, including six free throws — the last by Kyle Lofton with 1:12 left.

Recommended for you