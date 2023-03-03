Main Photo

An official gets between Florida's Tatyana Wyche (2), at far right, and Kentucky's Jada Walker (11) aduring a scuffle in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game.

 MIC SMITH/AP PHOTO

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Robyn Benton scored 20 points, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 points and 17 rebounds and No. 14 Kentucky beat 11th-seeded Florida 72-57 on Wednesday in an SEC Tournament game marred by a scuffle.

Kentucky (11-18) snapped a seven-game losing streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama on Thursday.

