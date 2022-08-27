Main Photo

Brad Keselowski talks with a crew member prior to practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race.

 STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH — Brad Keselowski likes his chances at Daytona International Speedway, which is somewhat strange considering his recent results at the famed track.

Keselowski has crashed eight times in his last 11 starts at the superspeedway and finished worse than 30th six times. He’s hardly the only unlucky one at Daytona, where unusual winners and odd top-10s are as common as three-wide racing and multicar wrecks.

Recommended for you