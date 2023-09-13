Main Photo

Kevin Kisner, right, and Max Homa celebrate a win over the International team in match play at the Presidents Cup. Kisner stopped playing in June to work on his game and spend more time with family. He returns to the PGA Tour this week. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

Kevin Kisner is no stranger to bad golf.

It was a struggle when he left a championship career behind at Georgia, taking four years through some of golf's back roads to get on the PGA Tour. Even after he secured his tour card for the third time, his game felt so bad he wanted to quit.

Recommended for you