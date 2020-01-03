BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Killorn scored two goals, Tyler Johnson had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.
Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli each added a goal and an assist, Kevin Shattenkirk also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots as the Lightning opened a four-game road trip with their 12th consecutive win against an Atlantic Division opponent.
Conor Sheary had a goal and two assists, and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist for Buffalo.
The Sabres also got goals from Jack Eichel and Jimmy Vesey in losing their fourth in a row. Linus Ullmark made 16 saves.