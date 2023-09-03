EAST LANSING, Mich. — Noah Kim threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, helping Michigan State pull away to beat Central Michigan 31-7 on Friday night.
The Spartans (1-0) started slow in Kim’s first start due to errant throws and dropped passes before taking control with accurate passes, clutch catches and stingy defense.
“I just think it was jitters,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said.
Nathan Carter had a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown run with 48 seconds left in the first half and the Connecticut transfer finished with 113 yards on 18 carries.
The Chippewas (0-1) led 7-3 late in the first half after Bert Emanuel Jr. threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Parker, but they gave up an 84-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession in less than a minute and couldn’t recover.
“We gave ourselves an opportunity,” Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said. “They took advantage obviously of that turnover and then there in the second half we never got it back.”
Kim, who began 2 of 7 for 6 yards, converted a third down with a 32-yard pass to Jaron Glover and connected with him on a 33-yard pass that set up Carter’s touchdown to put Michigan State ahead 10-7.
The fourth-year quarterback completed 18 of 31 passes, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Henry and an 8-yard pass to Maliq Carr for a score to give the Spartans a 31-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“Once we were rolling, we did pretty well,” Kim said.
Emanuel was 11 of 17 for 87 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a deflected pass picked off by standout linebacker Cal Haladay.
“Offensively, I felt we didn’t give our defense a chance because we had some three-and-outs and short clocks and they took advantage of it,” McElwain said.
Emanuel’s father, Bert, is a former NFL wide receiver with 28 career touchdown receptions.