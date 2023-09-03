Main Photo

Michigan State receiver Tyrell Henry, right, catches a pass for a touchdown against Central Michigan defensive back De'Javion Stepney during the fourth quarter.

 AL GOLDIS/AP PHOTO

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Noah Kim threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, helping Michigan State pull away to beat Central Michigan 31-7 on Friday night.

The Spartans (1-0) started slow in Kim’s first start due to errant throws and dropped passes before taking control with accurate passes, clutch catches and stingy defense.

