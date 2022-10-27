Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period.

 ASHLEY LANDIS/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning.

