Main Photo

AFC wide receiver Davante Adams (17) of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball as NFC strong safety Budda Baker (3) of the Arizona Cardinals and NFC middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) of the San Francisco 49ers defend.

 DAVID BECKER/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS — For Kirk Cousins, it wasn’t quite the NFL-record 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts to win the NFC North.

However, Cousins was the quarterback for the third and final flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday for a reason.

Recommended for you