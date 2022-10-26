Main Photo

Orlando Magic center Bol Bol dunks (10) over New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.

 JOHN MUNSON/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson fired the ball ahead to Obi Toppin, who dropped it behind him to a trailing RJ Barrett for a dunk that capped what may have been the highlight play of the New York Knicks' early season.

Tom Thibodeau's team is off and running, and No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the young Orlando Magic couldn't keep up.

Recommended for you