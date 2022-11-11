Main Photo

Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury (18) aims the puck as Florida Panthers center Eric Staal (12) and goaltender Spencer Knight (30) defend the net during the first period.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed Carolina its second straight loss following a four-game winning streak.

