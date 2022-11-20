Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 67F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.