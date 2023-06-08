Main Photo

The Toyota Gazoo Racing’s winner drivers Mike Conway of Britain, Kamui Kobayashi of Japan and Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina, and the second placed drivers Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kazuki Nakajima of Japan and Brendon Hartley of New Zeland celebrate on the podium of the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, France.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LE MANS, France — Left out of the NASCAR celebration at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Toyota used Wednesday at the track to showcase its own stock car program and the upcoming Cup Series debut for one of the top racers in the world.

Kamui Kobayashi will make his NASCAR debut on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Toyota in August driving for 23XI Racing, the team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Recommended for you