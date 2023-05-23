PGA Championship Golf

Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka now has five major championships, remarkable because he only started playing them on a regular basis 10 years ago. Slightly more than a third of his wins on top-level tours around the world have come with the biggest trophies in golf.

LIV Golf now has one major.

Recommended for you