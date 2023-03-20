NCAA Arkansas Kansas Basketball

Kansas players watch from the bench in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP PHOTO

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas’ best two players were neutralized for long stretches, its point guard played on a sprained ankle in the second half, and the Jayhawks once again were without their Hall of Fame coach.

It was all too much to overcome, even for a No. 1 seed desperately trying to keep alive its bid for a second straight national championship.

