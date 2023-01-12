Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) watches his shot get past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins for a goal during the second period.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Recommended for you