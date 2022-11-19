Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) loses the puck to Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the second period.

 CHRIS O'MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak.

