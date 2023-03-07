Main Photo

Kurt Kitayama kisses the championship trophy after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Kurt Kitayama only had to look around at the players next to him in the practice area and right below him on the leaderboard at Bay Hill to know what he was up against Sunday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“You can’t ignore it. You got to know where you’re at and you know who is there and just embrace the whole situation, I guess,” Kitayama said after a final two hours of pure theater for his first PGA Tour win.

