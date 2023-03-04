Main Photo

Kurt Kitayama acknowledges the crowd after making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Kurt Kitayama is used to battling some of the best players as he searches for his first PGA Tour win. His biggest challenge Friday was windy Bay Hill, and he handled that just fine with a 4-under 68 for an early lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Jon Rahm finally looked human. His final five holes included a double bogey, three bogeys and a birdie. He shot 76, his highest score since a 76 in the third round of the PGA Championship last May.

