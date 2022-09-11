Main Photo

Kyle Busch removes his helmet after making a run during qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway.

 COLIN E. BRALEY/AP PHOTO

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Perhaps the strangest part of Kyle Busch’s present contract situation, which remains very much up in the air heading into Kansas Speedway, may not be the fact that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion doesn’t have a ride for next season.

It might be that he could very well win a third.

