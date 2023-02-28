Main Photo

Kyle Busch (8) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway.

 JAE C. HONG/AP PHOTO

FONTANA, Calif. — Kyle Busch still smiles at the memory of getting thrown out of California Speedway during his first competitive trip here in 2001. The 16-year-old upstart dominated a NASCAR Truck Series practice, only to be told he couldn’t run in a race sponsored by Marlboro because he was too young to smoke.

“That was my ‘Welcome to NASCAR’ moment and my ‘Welcome to California Speedway’ moment,” Busch said.

