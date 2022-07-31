Main Photo

Kyle Busch sits on pit wall during qualifications for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Busch started his Saturday by joining past winners at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a class photo on the Yard of Bricks.

He was seated next to Arie Luyendyk, in front of Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves — a combined eight Indy 500 titles flanking NASCAR’s only active driver with multiple Cup championships.

