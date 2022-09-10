Main Photo

Kyle Busch stands next to his car on pit road after a thunderstorm caused a red flag stoppage during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway.

 TERRY RENNA/AP PHOTO

It didn't seem much could still go wrong this year for Kyle Busch until his engine blew with 22 laps remaining in NASCAR's opening playoff race.

Busch had dominated at Darlington Raceway and led a race-high 155 laps for what should have been a much needed victory. He's had a crummy season and the 10-race playoff stretch is probably the final days of his career with Joe Gibbs Racing.

