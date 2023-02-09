Main Photo

Kyle Busch, who was detained at a Mexican airport last month when a handgun was discovered in his luggage, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

 AP FILE PHOTO

MEXICO CITY — Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it “a mistake.”

Busch was sentenced this month to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum.

Recommended for you