Main Photo

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord plays against Toledo. Ohio State opens their season on Sept. 2 at Indiana.

 AP FILE PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord will be the starting quarterback when No. 3 Ohio State opens the season Saturday at Indiana.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day delivered the long-awaited decision on Tuesday, adding that both McCord and Devin Brown probably would play in the opener.

Recommended for you