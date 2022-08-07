Main Photo

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, serves during a match against Reilly Opelka, of the United States, at the Citi Open tennis tournament. 

 CAROLYN KASTER/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios fought off six match points during a second-set tiebreaker against hometown favorite Frances Tiafoe, then raced past him in the third set to win 6-7 (5), 7-6 (12), 6-2 at the Citi Open on Friday night.

In the first-ever meeting between the players, Kyrgios allowed the first set to slip away with some mental lapses, then frustrated Tiafoe during the lengthy second-set tiebreak, which concluded with the Maryland native slamming his racket onto the court and kicking it.

