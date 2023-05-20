Main Photo

Ryan Fox, of New Zealand, chips to the green on the 14th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Ryan Fox headed to Oak Hill at 5:30 a.m. to get breakfast before getting stretched in preparation for the opening round of the PGA Championship.

Just his bad luck, Fox was already at the course when he received a text that the start was delayed by frost, pushing his tee time back nearly two hours.

