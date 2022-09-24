Main Photo

United States Sergino Dest, left, and Japan’s Daichi Kamada fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between USA and Japan as part of the Kirin Challenge Cup.

 MARTIN MEISSNER/AP PHOTO

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th.

Recommended for you