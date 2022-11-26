Main Photo

Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) celebrates with Dalton Schultz (86), Sean McKeon (84) and Jake Ferguson (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants.

 TONY GUTIERREZ/AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game.

He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead.

Recommended for you