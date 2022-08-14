Main Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) passes against the Green Bay Packers.

 JED JACOBSOHN/AP PHOTO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard touchdown pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 on Friday night.

Lance played just two series in the game but that was enough to show why the Niners made the decision to transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance at quarterback.

