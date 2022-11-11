Main Photo

Bernhard Langer chips on the 18th hole during the first round of the Senior PGA Championship.

 AP FILE PHOTO

PHOENIX — Bernhard Langer’s body sends constant, painful reminders from 50 years of professional golf.

One day it might be a sore wrist. Another, a twinge in the elbow or an ache in the shoulder, maybe knee discomfort.

