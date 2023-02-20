Blue Jackets Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) allows a goal by Columbus Blue Jackets Adam Boqvist as Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) and Blue Jackets center Liam Foudy (19) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday. The Columbus Blue Jackets won 4-1.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

DALLAS (AP) — Two overturned goals after an early start on the second night of a back-to-back coming off a road game says it all for the struggling Dallas Stars.

Adam Boqvist broke a tie early in the third period and the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Western Conference leaders 4-1 on Saturday night.

