United States’ Sofia Huerta (8) tries to control the ball against Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade (15).

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the U.S. women’s national team won its 13th straight match with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night.

The United States also benefitted from an own goal to extend the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 71 games.

