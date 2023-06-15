Main Photo

The No. 24 Chevrolet is entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a collaboration between NASCAR, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports and Goodyear. On Tuesday, the Hendrick pit crew won its class in the pit crew competition.

 JENNA FRYER/AP PHOTO

LE MANS, France — So many viewed NASCAR’s trip to the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a bit of a joke, nothing more than an expensive “ science project ” marketing play to take a beast of a car to the most elite endurance race in the world.

The Next Gen stock car? Sharing the same historic track with Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin and the like?

Recommended for you