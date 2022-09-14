Main Photo

Miami Marlins' Charles Leblanc, right, scores past Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, on a single hit by Jon Berti in the fifth inning.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 Monday night for a split of their doubleheader.

Texas won the opener 3-2 as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk to snap an eighth-inning tie.

