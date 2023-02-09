LOS ANGELES — Bronny James stepped over to his dad’s locker and played the phone video he had taken of Tuesday night’s biggest moment. The NBA’s new scoring king tipped his head back in a rich, full-throated laugh when the audio revealed Bronny had anticipated that the historic basket would come on a fadeaway jumper.

“That’s tough, that’s tough,” LeBron James said. “That’s funny.”

