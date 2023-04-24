Grizzlies Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, celebrates after dunking during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, April 22, in Los Angeles.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and the Lakers came out in front of this franchise’s first sellout playoff crowd in a decade and immediately produced one of the greatest first quarters in team history.

Los Angeles leaped to a 35-9 lead amidst one raucous ovation after another from fans eager for a return to the Lakers’ tradition of playoff success.

