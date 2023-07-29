Main Photo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco gives the thumbs up after placing second in the qualification session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium.

 GEERT VANDEN WIJINGAERT/AP PHOTO

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen’s five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

Verstappen will begin Sunday’s race in sixth place, but that will hardly bother the two-time reigning Formula One champion considering he won here last year from 14th on the grid.

