Lee-Anne Pace, of South Africa, tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Lee-Anne Pace isn’t playing a lot of competitive golf these days at 42-years-old and her practice habits have tailed off. She enjoys the game, and every once in a while, the South African really enjoys it.

The first round of the Women’s PGA Championship at historic Baltusrol on Thursday was one of them.

